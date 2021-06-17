Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

