Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

