Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $186.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.07. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

