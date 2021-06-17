Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

APLE opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

