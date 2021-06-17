Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,858 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

CCK stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

