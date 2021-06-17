Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Model N worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 1,180.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Model N by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE MODN opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

