Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 11,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $837.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
