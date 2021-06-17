Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 11,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $837.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

