Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MONRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of Moncler stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.