Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jun 17th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MONRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Moncler stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

