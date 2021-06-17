Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Up 46.1% in May

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 260,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAC remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. 45,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

