Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $346.90 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

