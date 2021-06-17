Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,275 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $126.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

