Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $422.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

