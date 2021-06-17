Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.93 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

