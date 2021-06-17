Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 986 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 405,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 209,682 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

