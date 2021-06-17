Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

