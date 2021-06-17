Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0454

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

