MotaCoin (MOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $37,674.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 155% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,141,687 coins and its circulating supply is 47,606,767 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.