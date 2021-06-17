Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) Insider Chris Morgan Buys 13,445 Shares

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) insider Chris Morgan acquired 13,445 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

LON:MOTR traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 312 ($4.08). The company had a trading volume of 338,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,870. Motorpoint Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 315.13 ($4.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £281.39 million and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

