Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 10,000 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 164,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,801. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $705.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

