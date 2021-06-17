Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) Insider Merryn Somerset Acquires 2,185 Shares

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) insider Merryn Somerset bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Shares of LON MUT opened at GBX 907 ($11.85) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Murray Income Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 930 ($12.15). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

