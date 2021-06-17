Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Nasdaq worth $78,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

