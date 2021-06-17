Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NATH opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.43. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

