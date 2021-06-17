Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of NATH opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.43. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
