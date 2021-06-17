National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 13th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 58,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is presently 118.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NABZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

