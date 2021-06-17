National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,132. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,950,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

