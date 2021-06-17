National Bank Financial Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.58.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$6.16. 4,023,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

