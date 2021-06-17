National Bankshares Analysts Give Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) a C$205.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$190.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$168.77 on Monday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$126.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$172.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.