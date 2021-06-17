National Bankshares Boosts EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of 599.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. Research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

