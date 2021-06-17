National Bankshares Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$33.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.