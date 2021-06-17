National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) PT Raised to $17.50 at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NESR. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 645,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,627. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

