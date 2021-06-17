National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) PT Raised to $17.50 at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NESR. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 645,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,627. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.