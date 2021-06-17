National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. 3,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.