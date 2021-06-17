National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,312. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.24. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

