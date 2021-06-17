National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 604,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,461. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

