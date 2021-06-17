National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 11,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,538. National Vision has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Vision by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Vision by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.