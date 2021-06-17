NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Hits $2.48 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 53.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $42.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00228900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034591 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

