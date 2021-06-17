Natura &Co Holding S.A. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Natura &Co in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

NTCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NTCO opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 2.37. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,430 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $26,356,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $4,791,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

