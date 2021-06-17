Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

