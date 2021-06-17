NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Declares GBX 0.39 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:NBMI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 87.80 ($1.15). 196,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.13. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.16).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.