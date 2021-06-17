NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.10.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

