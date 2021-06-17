Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

