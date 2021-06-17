Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COHU. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cohu stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cohu by 81.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

