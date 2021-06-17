Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 251,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,059. The stock has a market cap of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63. Nemaura Medical has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 110.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

