Neo (NEO) Price Hits $48.20 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.20 or 0.00127104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $340.07 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

