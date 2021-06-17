Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 5,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $91.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.37. Nephros has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

