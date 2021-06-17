Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

