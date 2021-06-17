Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 491 ($6.41).

NETW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 381.80 ($4.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 478.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.55. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

