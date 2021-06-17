New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 3.8%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 79,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,904,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

