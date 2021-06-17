New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

EDU stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 54,378,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,116,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

