New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

