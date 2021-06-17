New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 38,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

