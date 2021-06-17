New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $54,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $12,799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $6,630,000.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

